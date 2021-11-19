UPPCB notices to 18 Lucknow industrial units for violating pollution norms

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Thursday issued notices to 18 industrial units of Lucknow and the nearby districts for allegedly violating air pollution control norms. This is the second time the board has issued notices to industrial units in November.

The notices are part of the decision to implement Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the state to reduce air pollution in accordance with the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. GRAP refers to strict curbs on activities causing air pollution and measures to improve air quality.

“These industrial units were found to be conducting industrial work without adhering to guidelines. The units have also been asked to explain their action or face monetary fines,” said Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB. Most of the 18 units are in Lucknow while the rest are in Sitapur and Barabanki districts.

“Earlier this month , we issued notices to 12 other industries in the region. We have received a response from 8. The responses are being looked into. A 30-day period is usually provided to submit a response,” the officer added.

The action is in line with the efforts of UPPCB to contain the worsening air quality of Lucknow and nearby districts. The air quality (AQI) of Lucknow is over 200 that is considered as poor.

“Particulate pollution caused by illegal industrial work is a major contributor to worsening AQI. We are trying to limit this so that the air quality remains good even after the monsoon,” said the officer.