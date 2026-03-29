UPPCL fixes accountability, to recover repair costs from officials

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has decided to recover repair costs of damaged distribution transformers from engineers concerned, fixing accountability at multiple levels in a bid to curb recurring failures and improve maintenance discipline. Recovery proceedings will be initiated by competent authorities through notices issued under prescribed rules. (For representation)

Under the new framework, liability for recovery will be determined based on the capacity of transformers and the level of responsibility of field officers. For transformers between 10 kVA and 63 kVA, junior engineers will bear 50% of the cost, sub-divisional officers 30% and executive engineers 20%. In the 100 kVA to 250 kVA category, junior engineers and sub-divisional officers will share 40% each, while executive engineers will be responsible for 20%.

For higher-capacity transformers (400 kVA to 1000 kVA), the liability will be distributed among junior engineers (30%), sub-divisional officers (30%), executive engineers (30%) and superintending engineers (10%). Recovery proceedings will be initiated by competent authorities through notices issued under prescribed rules.

UPPCL chairman Ashish Goyal issued orders in this regard on March 20, asserting that the

“attitude that transformers do fail” would not be tolerated.

The move follows continued instances of transformer damage despite earlier directives. UPPCL has reiterated instructions to all Discoms including Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Dakshinanchal, Paschimanchal and KESCo to intensify efforts to reduce failures.

Preventive measures already mandated include installation of fuse sets on transformers up to 100 kVA and tail-less units on those above 100 kVA. For smaller transformers, 100% protection through fuse sets has been made compulsory. The utilities have also been directed to carry out regular pre- and post-monsoon maintenance of power lines, substations and transformers, along with observing dedicated maintenance drives annually.

“Stricter enforcement and defined accountability are expected to significantly reduce transformer damage and ensure more reliable power supply across the state since most of the transformers burn due to negligence,” a senior UPPCL said.