UPPCS-2024 results declared; Neha Panchal emerges topper

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024 (UPPCS 2024) late on Sunday night. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (File)

Neha Panchal topped the examination, followed by Ananya Trivedi from UP in second place and Abhay Pratap Singh in third.

Six women feature in the top 10, four of them from UP. Of the 947 posts across 24 categories, 932 have been filled. One post of Vyavasthadhikari and 14 posts of Vyavasthapak remain vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

According to UPPCS secretary Ashok Kumar, information regarding candidates’ marks and category-wise/post-wise cut-off marks will soon be published on the Commission’s website.

Out of the total 932 selected candidates, 613 are men and 319 are women. The success rate of women is 34.22%.

Earlier, out of 251 selected candidates in PCS-2023, 167 were men and 84 were women, with a women’s success rate of about 33.46%.

The UPPCS-2024 examination was conducted for a total of 947 vacant posts. The preliminary examination took place on December 22, 2024, with 5,76,154 applicants, of which 241,359 candidates appeared. The result of the preliminary stage was declared on February 28, 2025, and 15,066 candidates qualified for the main examination.

The mains were held from June 29 to July 2, 2025, and the results were announced on February 4, 2026, with 2,719 candidates selected for the interview stage. The interviews were conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2026, before the final result of PCS-2024 getting declared on March 29, 2026.

In November 2024, aspirants had staged a protest demanding that the preliminary examination for the PCS-2024 be conducted in a single day. The unrest began after the paper leak of the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) 2023 preliminary exam, following which the UPPSC decided to hold both the RO/ARO 2023 and PCS 2024 preliminary exams over multiple days and shifts.

Opposing this decision, thousands of aspirants from UP, New Delhi, and other states gathered at the UPPCS headquarters in Prayagraj on November 11, 2024, broke barricades, and began an indefinite sit-in outside the commission’s head office. The agitation continued for four days despite arrests and late-night police raids. Eventually, on November 14, the Commission conceded to their demands and announced that the PCS-2024 preliminary exam would be held in a single day. Later, it was also decided that the RO/ARO 2023 preliminary exam would be conducted in a single day.