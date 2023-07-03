Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has dropped 100 of its subject experts with immediate effect after they failed to match the quality parameters of the commission, said UPPSC officials aware of the matter. UPPSC drops 100 subject experts for failing “quality parameters” (File)

Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.

“This scrutiny of the quality of work by subject experts would continue and if anyone is found unable to meet the quality standards of the commission or if any anomaly in their working during making of question papers or evaluation of answer sheets is found, they too would be dropped from the list of experts,” Tiwari said in a communiqué.

Simultaneously, the commission had included eminent experts of the country as new members in its panel of subject experts and efforts were also being made to further expand it, said Tiwari.

