UPPSC recruitments: 70 posts of radiologists, 50 of plastic surgeons remain unfilled

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Radiologists Recruitment-2024 of the medical, health and family welfare department (allopathy) on Monday. Surprisingly, no candidate was found suitable for the recruitment against 70 posts of radiologists lying vacant in government hospitals across Uttar Pradesh. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Joint secretary, UPPSC, Vinod Kumar Singh said it has been recommended to re-advertise all these 70 vacant posts of radiologists in a bid to fill them.

Interviews for direct recruitment on 27 posts of general category, 20 of OBC, 15 of Scheduled Caste, one of Scheduled Tribe and seven posts reserved for candidates belonging to economically weaker sections were held on May 21. Due to no candidate being present in the interview, all these posts remained vacant.

Moreover, the selection of Chandan Mishra, who was declared successful in the result declared on July 19, for the post of pathologist under Medical Officer Grade-2 Recruitment-2023 in the medical and health services department (allopathy) has also been cancelled due to non-submission of EWS certificate.

Selection of another candidate Pooja Dwivedi has been recommended in his place, officials said. Meanwhile, the UPPSC on Monday also declared the result for 50 posts of plastic surgeons who were to be recruited under the medical health and family welfare department (allopathy).

However, due to the non-availability of suitable candidates, 46 of these posts remained vacant, officials said. Interviews were held on May 18 for direct recruitment on 21 posts of general category, 13 of OBC, 10 of Scheduled Caste, one of Scheduled Tribe, and five posts reserved for candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Based on the interviews, four candidates from the general category, including Abhinav Khare, Pallavi Nigam, Soni Suman, and Pankaj Singh were declared selected.

Vinod Kumar Singh, joint secretary, UPPSC, said due to non-availability of suitable candidates, 17 posts of general category, all 13 posts of OBC category, 10 of SC, one of ST, and all five posts of EWS remained vacant. For these posts too, re-advertising for fresh recruitment exercise has been recommended by the commission.