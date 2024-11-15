Menu Explore
UPPSC to now conduct PCS prelim exam in 2 shifts on Dec 22

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 16, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The move aims to ease travel and scheduling issues for candidates, enabling them to complete the exam in one day, officials said

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate (preliminary) examination-2024, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2024, to December 22 to accommodate the demand of competitive exam candidates.

A big faction of aspirants has called off the stir after the UPPSC rescheduled the PCS prelims exam. (HT Photo)
A big faction of aspirants has called off the stir after the UPPSC rescheduled the PCS prelims exam. (HT Photo)

A communique in this regard was issued by UPPSC under-secretary Omkar Nath Singh on Friday. The examination was originally planned for December 7 and 8, UPPSC officials said. The UPPSC communique, a copy of which is with HT, said the exam, as per the revised schedule, would now be held on December 22 in two shifts -- from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The move aims to ease travel and scheduling issues for candidates, enabling them to complete the exam in one day, officials said. This change follows four-day protests by thousands of aspirants at the gates of the UPPSC, demanding resumption of the earlier practice of holding the recruitment exams on a single day.

The protests had led to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to address students’ concerns and the UPPSC on Thursday announced its decision to conduct the PCS (Pre) exam-2024 in a single day .

On Thursday, the commission had also announced the decision to postpone the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO) preliminary exams-2023. It had also announced the formation of a committee for analysing the facts and aspects for conducting a fair and transparent RO/ARO (Pre) examination 2023 for which 10,76,004 aspirants have registered.

Earlier, the UPPSC had issued a notification on November 5 scheduling the PCS (prelims) examination-2024 in two shifts for December 7 and 8 and the RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination-2023 in three shifts for December 22 and 23.

3-member panel on RO/ARO prelim exam

PRAYAGRAJ In a separate communiqué, the UPPSC on Friday informed that the panel for RO/ARO preliminary exams-2023 would be headed by senior-most member of the commission, Kalp Raj Singh. This three-member committee will have Yogesh Kumar Shukla, retired IAS officer and Prem Prakash Pal, retired PCS officer as members. The date of examination will be announced soon after considering the report of this committee, the communique added. HTC

