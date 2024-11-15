UPPSC to now conduct PCS prelim exam in 2 shifts on Dec 22

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate (preliminary) examination-2024, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2024, to December 22 to accommodate the demand of competitive exam candidates. A big faction of aspirants has called off the stir after the UPPSC rescheduled the PCS prelims exam. (HT Photo)

A communique in this regard was issued by UPPSC under-secretary Omkar Nath Singh on Friday. The examination was originally planned for December 7 and 8, UPPSC officials said. The UPPSC communique, a copy of which is with HT, said the exam, as per the revised schedule, would now be held on December 22 in two shifts -- from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The move aims to ease travel and scheduling issues for candidates, enabling them to complete the exam in one day, officials said. This change follows four-day protests by thousands of aspirants at the gates of the UPPSC, demanding resumption of the earlier practice of holding the recruitment exams on a single day.

The protests had led to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to address students’ concerns and the UPPSC on Thursday announced its decision to conduct the PCS (Pre) exam-2024 in a single day .

On Thursday, the commission had also announced the decision to postpone the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO) preliminary exams-2023. It had also announced the formation of a committee for analysing the facts and aspects for conducting a fair and transparent RO/ARO (Pre) examination 2023 for which 10,76,004 aspirants have registered.

Earlier, the UPPSC had issued a notification on November 5 scheduling the PCS (prelims) examination-2024 in two shifts for December 7 and 8 and the RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination-2023 in three shifts for December 22 and 23.

3-member panel on RO/ARO prelim exam