Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns

Acrimonious scenes were witnessed when an agitated leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) snubbed deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid claims that he used “unparliamentary language” over the BJP leader’s remarks in the state assembly here on Wednesday. The issue led to raised tempers on both sides in the House.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had to intervene to pacify the situation and urged speaker Satish Mahana to expunge any unparliamentary language used in the House.

He said all the members, including those from treasury benches, had heard the leader of opposition attentively for more than an hour and there should be no interruption when Maurya was speaking in the House.

“He (Yadav) put up his point with all the decency. Deputy chief minister is also putting up his point and there are running commentaries in between. Unparliamentary language has been used against a leader. I will humbly say (to) the leader of opposition that he should not have been so agitated,” said Yogi.

The situation unfolded when the House was debating the motion of thanks to the governor’s address delivered before the joint sitting of the two houses of the state legislature here on Monday. In his over hour-long address, Yadav had listed major development projects, including the Agra-Lucknow expressway, Metro Rail and Ekana Stadium. He said these were projects of his government and the BJP government has not been able to install even a single new power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

After Akhilesh Yadav’s address, speaker Satish Mahana asked Maurya to speak. Maurya countered Yadav’s charges and said, “You are suffering from some ailment. Get yourself treated and put your sticker of Samajwadi Party on every scheme you (SP government) launched and get rid of this ailment. The Samajwadi Party will not be back in power for 25 years.”

Yadav reminded Maurya that as state’s chief minister (2012-2017), he even got a four-lane road constructed to connect Maurya’s home district (Kaushambi). At this, Maurya retorted saying, “They (SP) have been out of power for five years (2017-2022) and they will remain out of power for another five years (2022-2027). I believe the lotus will bloom again in 2027 (BJP will win). You (SP) have no future right now, but (are) pointing out who got road constructed and who got metro constructed…,” said Maurya.

This led to commotion on both the sides. Members from treasury benches and the SP tried to make their point on the issue. Nothing could be heard in the din. Yadav indicated he felt bad about a remark that was made.

The chief minister said, “Every government has a right to speak about its achievements. Any objections should have been raised after the deputy CM completed his address. Questionable language was used against minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Tuesday and we see this again today,” said Yogi referring to Yadav’s snub to Khanna in the House.

Yogi also said, “We may agree or disagree. But such words should not be used and be taken out from proceedings. This will send a wrong message. This is against dignity of the House. Don’t expect all the decorum from ruling benches. This has to be from both the sides. The deputy chief minister should be heard with all attention.”

Akhilesh Yadav also said he, too, agreed that any unparliamentary remark should be expunged from the proceedings.

“But nobody should go personal,” said Yadav.

Earlier Maurya, while speaking on motion of thanks to the governor’s address, said, “Akhileshji was claiming victory on 400 seats in 2022 polls. I asked an astrologer that SP chief is claiming 400 seats. Now, we do not see him anywhere. They have come down to only 111 seats. Don’t blame us if there is any division in Samajwadi Party. A number of SP leaders are in touch with us.”

At this, Akhilesh replied, “You (Maurya) will never be able to sit there (chief minister’s seat).. When will this member (Maurya) be able to sit in Lok Bhavan (chief minister’s office)?”

Maurya replied, “Lotus is blooming in the Lok Bhavan. Cycle has got punctured. Get this fixed … the people will not fix it for you.”

Umesh Raghuvanshi,

Lucknow.

Mobile : 9415023833

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON