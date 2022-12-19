UPRTOU convocation: Entire world looking towards India to resolve major issues, says Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said the entire world looked towards India when it came to resolving major issues, including global warming and environmental challenges.

Speaking at the 17th convocation function of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), she said a target should be set to increase the share of youths in higher education from 30% to 50% by 2030.

“Youths should fulfil their responsibilities with sensitivity and patriotism while working in the fields of environmental protection and water conservation,” she said while addressing the gathering as the chancellor of the lone state open university of Uttar Pradesh.

She also stressed the need for spreading awareness in the society for higher education of differently-abled members of the transgender community.

Highlighting the Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU) for differently-abled at Lucknow, the governor said it pained her to see that only around 30% of the differently-abled students were taking admission in this university especially set up for them.

“I appeal to all the teachers, principals and faculty members of the higher education institution to spread awareness about this university (DSMRU) so that needy students continue with their education”, she said. The governor further said as the world was facing several issues, global leaders were looking towards India to resolve them and lead the world.

Talking of G20 nations and India heading the group, the governor said these 20 nations of the group controlled 80% of the world resources and as such these nations should function like mentors for the rest of the world. The governor also talked of promoting the literacy among the fairer sex and the jail inmates.

UPRTOU vice-chancellor prof Seema Singh delivered the welcome address and presented the progress report of the university. She said the university is rapidly moving towards the development of its infrastructure along with its academic achievements.

“The university is always ready for its multi-faceted development and to connect the neglected sections of the society with the mainstream,” she added. During the convocation, 23 gold medals were awarded to the students who scored the highest marks in various streams. Of them, eight gold medals were awarded to male students while 15 gold medals went to girl students. Moreover, degrees were awarded to around 20,000 students who passed the exams of sessions December 2021 and June 2022.

The Chancellor’s Gold Medal was awarded to Kushinagar’s Pratigya Mishra, a student of the university’s main campus study centre. This time 10 meritorious students were honoured with the Donor Gold Medals. Shri Kailashpat Nevetia Memorial Gold medal was awarded to Smita Dikshit for standing first in MBA course. Dikshit, who has recently done her PhD from Allahabad University, is presently working as an assistant professor at United University.

For the first time in the history of the university, Pratigya Mishra was awarded four gold medals. Another student Anjali Singh was awarded three gold medals.