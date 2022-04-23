UPRVUN wants ‘clear’ Uttar Pradesh government nod to import expensive coal
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUN) has sought “clear” directions from the state government on whether it should import expensive coal to meet the fuel requirement in power plants, considering the fact that buying foreign coal will necessitate increase in electricity prices.
Over a week ago, the central government issued an advisory to states asking them to import foreign coal for 10% blending with domestic coal at their power stations, so that they can optimally utilize domestic coal in plants nearer to mines and thus maintain adequate fuel inventory (stock) to continue normal power production.
“What the centre has issued is only an advisory which is not mandatory for states, but at the same time, the union power ministry is closely monitoring the situation and holding regular meetings with states in this regard,” a senior energy department official said.
Though it is unable to maintain coal stock as per norms due to which power production is being affected, the utpadan nigam is believed to be reluctant to the idea of blending imported coal, which is too expensive.
On Friday itself, the nigam’s Harduaganj, Parichha and Obra plants together lost around 14 million units of power generation due to coal paucity.
Early this week, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), too, posed certain technical questions to the nigam asking it to reply to all questions at the earliest before it floated a tender to buy imported coal.
The questions it asked included whether the nigam’s plants were technically fit enough to use imported coal, and made it clear that it might be difficult for the commission to consider excess expenditure eligible for fuel price pass-through in absence of logical response to all queries.
In view of the central government’s advisory and UPERC’s directives, the nigam on Thursday wrote a letter to the state government seeking its directions on whether to buy imported coal or not, pointing out that doing so might make electricity costlier at consumers’ end, too.
The government, according to an energy department official, told the nigam that it was an independent corporation and should take a decision on imported coal on its own after examining the requirement. “But there should not be any shortage of power due to coal shortage or otherwise,” the government told the nigam.
The nigam, it is said, is in a state of confusion over the issue of purchase of imported coal and wants to play safe by having clear-cut directions from the state government.
“The nigam has again written a letter to the government requesting it to give it directions in unambiguous terms on whether to buy imported coal, keeping in mind all implications, including cost of imported coal,” the official said.
The current price of imported coal is said to around ₹17,000 per tonne and cost is increasing fast, while price of domestic coal is only around ₹1,700 per tonne depending on the distance between the plant and coal mine.
According to a calculation done by the nigam, it will require around 20 lakh metric tonnes of imported coal in a year to blend the same with domestic coal, going by the centre’s advisory.
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, who opposed the centre’s advisory at different platforms, said on the one hand union power minister RK Singh only recently informed the Lok Sabha that there was no shortage of coal in the country and on the other his ministry is asking states to blend foreign coal.
“The blending of foreign coal will definitely make power costlier for consumers in UP and the state government must not allow the nigam to float a tender for purchase of imported coal,” he said.
-
Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media. The arrested man was identified as a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, 34, Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, according to the police. The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody.
-
Woman attempts suicide after professor calls off wedding for not printing his degree on invite
Mumbai: A Palghar-based bride-to-be, civil engineer, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she attempted suicide as the groom-to-be called off their wedding, scheduled on April 25 because hGawad'seducational qualification was not printed on the invitation card. According to sources, when Gawad saw the wedding invite, it had the mention of the bride's educational qualification but not his. She is currently being treated at RH, Palghar hospital.
-
Man arrested for killing flatmate over unwashed utensils in Pune
PUNE A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Saturday by a local court for allegedly killing a flatmate over the issue of washing utensils late on Friday night. The deceased man has been identified as Amar Basant Mahopatra, 28, a native of Dhenkanal district of Odisha while the arrested man was identified as a native of Cuttack district, 21, Anilkumar Saratkumar Das, also in Odisha.
-
Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said neighbours found the man's grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. Chaurasia said the man hit his wife's skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck.
-
Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here. One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics