U.P.’s aspiring techies form student union on social media

There is nothing new about students’ bodies in universities and colleges but what distinguishes this outfit is the fact that it has been conceived and formed on social media and that too by a group of techies of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and those of its 750 affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh. A view of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) , Lucknow. (HT file)

AKTU Student Association, claimed to be apolitical in nature, has been set up to raise day-to-day grievances of the students. The members of the body will use WhatsApp, X, Facebook, Telegram and Instagram to reach out to students across Uttar Pradesh to unite and mount pressure on university administration to address their problems.

Pawan Bhadana, 25, who graduated from a private college of AKTU in Greater Noida in 2018, claims that he has registered the student body only to help techies air their grievances.

As per the students, a number of other outfits like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Bhim Army and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha came forward to be a part of the body but the students decided against including them. “A number of political parties approached to be a part of the student body but we did not entertain them and remained apolitical,” said another student who did not wish to be identified.

“It was when I was doing my MBA from a private college in Greater Noida affiliated to the AKTU that I realised that there was no platform where students could raise their grievances with officials. It was here a need was felt that students must have some platform to reach out to officials. Then I decided to form the AKTU Student Association to take up the cause of common students,” said Bhadana.

There are a couple of other student groups that formed an association on X with handle AKTU Students’ Union-Official that has a total follower base of 46,800. Formed in May 2020 during Covid 19 pandemic when there was a lockdown, the platform helped students unite and exert pressure on the university to conduct exam online.

Another popular social media handle is AKTU students help with 15,900 followers. And what is good that all these different handles get united for a common cause to address the plight of students. Last month when students gave a call to ‘March to Lucknow’, it was well supported by all. On Friday too, they unitedly supported the appeal to assemble in Lucknow.

Shalu Singh, one of the students who is part of the outfit, said, “At a time when the university refuses to take note of our plight, social media platforms are the only way through which one can reach out to officials to raise concern.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON