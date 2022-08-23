UP’s Mid-Day Meal authority to conduct survey on ‘anomalies’ in transfer of funds to parents
Distribution of foodgrains among students during Covid period and whether its conversion cost was credited to parents’ bank accounts will be surveyed
LUCKNOW The mid-day meal (MDM) authority of Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey following reports of discrepancies in transfer of cash to the bank account of parents of primary and upper primary school students in lieu of mid-day meals during Covid-19 pandemic when educational institutions were closed.
There are more than 1.8 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools in UP. Distribution of foodgrains among students during Covid period and whether its conversion cost was credited to parents’ bank accounts will be surveyed.
Education officials at the district level will collect data from at least 10 students and their families (in each block) on whether they have received money in their accounts in lieu of the mid-day meals.
While schools were closed in Covid period, the institutions were supposed to provide foodgrains and its conversion cost to the students. Director (mid-day meal) Vijay Kiran Anand issued an order that basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) will have to submit the survey report by September 10.
The D-G is of the view that under the food security allowance, the amount of foodgrains and conversion cost were not given to parents at some places. Hence he ordered a survey to find out the irregularities.
A letter issued by the D-G dated on August 18 reads: It has been found in the review of the mid-day meal scheme that till now some districts have not been able to distribute foodgrains and conversion cost to the students/their parents under the food security allowance during Covid period when schools were closed for four months. He said this is regrettable and unacceptable.
Therefore, physical verification of the quantity of foodgrains (wheat/rice) being distributed to students (their parents) at the school level and the amount of conversion cost deposited in the bank account has to be done.
The inspection form will be in a set proforma for district level officials’ information from at least 10 students/families – at primary Level, whether 9.4 kg foodgrains (wheat 3.2 kg / rice - 6.2 kg) for 94 days have been received through the vendor or not.
Whether the amount of conversion cost for 128 days – ₹636 has been received in the bank account or not.
Likewise for upper primary level, whether 13.05 kg foodgrains (wheat 4.35 kg/rice 8.70 kg) for 87 days have been received through the vendor or not. And whether the amount of conversion cost of ₹901 has been received in the bank account for 121 days or not.
A separate form for each student will be filled by the inspecting officer. The signature of the headmaster of the school concerned is mandatory on the inspection form.
Details of the inspection report received will be kept by the district basic education officer’s (BSA) office. According to the allegations mentioned in the inspection report, it will be the duty of the BSA to take necessary action as per rules.
Therefore, on-site inspection of food security allowance distribution should be done by divisional/district officers. In case of any irregularity being reflected in the process of distribution, strict action should be taken against the official concerned by the district BSA.
The details of action taken at the district level should be made available to the authority through e-mail by September 10, 2022.
