Thu, Jul 31, 2025
U.P’s monsoon outlook improves, but rainfall deficit persists in east

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:32 pm IST

According to official data, the state received 337.9 mm rainfall so far this season against a normal of 357.6 mm. Eastern UP reported a 21% deficit, receiving 304.6 mm against the usual 385.2 mm. In contrast, western parts of the state saw a 21% surplus, with 385.6 mm rainfall against the average of 318.9 mm.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 6% as of Thursday, with weather officials forecasting above-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August-September 2025). Most parts of the state are expected to receive normal to above-normal showers in the coming weeks.

Despite intermittent rain over the past few days, Lucknow remains 26% short of the seasonal average. (Sourced)
Lucknow recorded 1.9 mm rainfall on Thursday. Despite intermittent rain over the past few days, the city remains 26% short of the seasonal average, receiving 234.9 mm so far compared to the normal 317.3 mm.

The local forecast indicates a partly cloudy to generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain or thundershowers. Day and night temperatures are likely to hover around 34°C and 26°C, respectively.

The weather department has predicted rain and thundershowers at many places in western UP and at a few places in the eastern region. Gorakhpur, in East UP, has received 349.1 mm rainfall so far against a normal of 606.2 mm, an overall shortfall of 42%.

In contrast, cities along the Ganga River have received above-average rainfall. Varanasi recorded 464 mm against a normal of 370 mm, a surplus of 25%. Prayagraj received 394.5 mm compared to the usual 328.7 mm (20% excess), while Kanpur City reported 351.8 mm against the normal 304.6 mm (16% excess).

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P’s monsoon outlook improves, but rainfall deficit persists in east
