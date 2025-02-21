Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP’s road network to expand with 1,050 cr for 4 new expressways

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Feb 21, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The proposed expressway projects will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s road network, which already boasts the longest operational expressway network in India.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Thursday unveiled a mega expansion plan for the state’s road network, featuring four new expressways and a boost to the Defence Industrial Corridor Project along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway (File)
Agra-Lucknow Expressway (File)

The proposed expressway projects will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s road network, which already boasts the longest operational expressway network in India. The state currently has five operational expressways spanning 1,194 km, and one under construction expressway—the 594-km long Ganga Expressway.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna proposed a budgetary allocation of 900 crore for an entry-controlled greenfield expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Ganga Expressway (Kausiya in Hardoi district) via Farrukhabad.

For the Varanasi division of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the government has proposed the Vindhya Expressway with a budgetary allocation of 50 crore. This expressway will link the Ganga Expressway to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Chandauli.

Additionally, the government has allocated 50 crore for the extension of the Ganga Expressway, which is proposed to connect Meerut with Haridwar.

Another major road project, the Bundelkhand-Rewa Expressway, will come up in the Bundelkhand region, with a budget allocation of 50 crore.

In a significant move to boost the Defence Industrial Corridor Project along the Bundelkhand Expressway, the government has allocated 461 crore under the Make in India initiative of the Modi government.

The government also aims to attract an investment of 9,500 crore in the Defence Corridor.

Four new expressways

Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway (Kausiya, Hardoi) via Farrukhabad – 900 crore

Vindhya Expressway (Ganga Expressway to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli) – 50 crore

Ganga Expressway Extension (Meerut to Haridwar) – 50 crore

Bundelkhand-Rewa Expressway – 50 crore

Defence Industrial Corridor Project

Budget allocation – 461 crore

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On