UP’s sports infra transformed in 11.5 years: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a major transformation in sports infrastructure over the past 11.5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Organising the national volleyball event in Varanasi after 45 years was a testament to this progress, he added. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others during the inauguration ceremony of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT)

The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship was inaugurated virtually by PM Modi and formally by the CM Yogi at Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium. Addressing players, spectators, public representatives and sports enthusiasts, the chief minister said the event was a moment of pride for Kashi and the entire state. “Khel Shakti Hi Rashtra Shakti,” Yogi said, adding UP is nurturing national leadership through a strong sports culture.

Expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s virtual address, Yogi said India had undergone unprecedented change under Modi’s leadership, presenting a model of modern development rooted in ancient heritage, which every Indian is proud of.

Welfare schemes, he said, were enabling even the most marginalised sections of society to become self-reliant.

Emphasising the importance of sports, Yogi said these were not merely recreational activities but the foundation of all-round development.

“Indian wisdom has taught us since ancient times that a healthy mind and a successful life reside in a healthy body. ‘Khelo India’, ‘Fit India Movement’, Sansad Sports Competition, and the modern sports infrastructure being developed in the state have given a new direction to the sports culture in the country,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was ensuring opportunities for sporting talent from villages to cities, with playgrounds in every village, mini-stadiums at the block level and upgraded facilities in urban local bodies. Players from rural areas were now making their mark at the national level, he noted.

The facilities created under the Smart City Mission and the MoU with Sports Authority of India (SAI) would provide high-level training to players, he added.

National-level volleyball event in Kashi:

For the first time, a national-level volleyball tournament is being held on such a large scale in Varanasi, with 58 teams from across the country participating in the championship. The stadium was decorated with colourful flags, banners and hoardings, while large crowds gathered well before the programme began.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and mayor Ashok Tiwari felicitated chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a shawl and memento, followed by the rendition of Vande Mataram. Yogi later inspected various sports facilities at the stadium and interacted with athletes at the shooting range.

Ministers Ravindra Jaiswal and Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, and MLCs Hansraj Vishwakarma and Dharmendra Rai were also present on the occasion.