UPSAC now apex body for agribusiness development, policy advocacy

The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) on Tuesday reconstituted the Uttar Pradesh State Agriculture Council (UPSAC), which will now serve as the state’s apex platform for policy advocacy, agribusiness development, trade facilitation and investment promotion. If a clear roadmap is provided to farmers, industries, and relevant institutions, they can accelerate the state’s growth and significantly enhance its export capabilities, said minister Dinesh Pratap Singh (Sourced)

On the occasion, minister of state for horticulture, agriculture marketing and agriculture exports in UP Dinesh Pratap Singh, said: “If a clear roadmap is provided to farmers, industries, and relevant institutions, they can accelerate the state’s growth and significantly enhance its export capabilities.”

He further emphasised that such stakeholder consultations should not be limited to state capitals, but extended to the district and block levels, too.

The minister urged the ICFA to take the lead in organising local-level meetings to enable real change at the grassroots, where decisions matter the most.

T.K. Shibu, special secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner, also contributed insights on investment priorities, value addition, and sustainable agricultural development through public-private collaboration.

Also speaking on the occasion, ICFA director Vivek Mathur emphasised that the Council’s reconstitution was a strategic step toward transforming the state into a powerhouse of sustainable agriculture and export-led rural growth.

Also, former UPSAC chairman Mukesh Bahadur Singh has been elevated as an executive member of the ICFA National Policy Council. In his new role, Singh will focus on national-level policy dialogue and farmer empowerment initiatives.

Ghanshyam Khandelwal is the new chairman of the Council. Roshan Lal Tamak is its vice-chairman and Sanjay Singh its co-chairman.

Meanwhile, Tushar Sharma, the director of ICFA, announced that the 4th edition of ICFA’s flagship international agri-expo, AgroWorld 2025, will be held in Lucknow for the first time.