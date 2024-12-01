U.P.: Sangam, surrounding areas declared ‘Mahakumbh Mela dist’

Ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, the Sangam and its surrounding areas have been officially designated as the ‘Mahakumbh Mela district’ to streamline preparations for the massive 45-day religious event. Uttar Pradesh will now have 76 districts instead of 75 (Sourced)

Uttar Pradesh will now have 76 districts instead of 75, as the Mahakumbh Mela area has been made a new district.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar issued a notification on Sunday detailing the boundaries of the new district, which includes Sangam, four surrounding tehsils, and 67 designated areas. This move follows the state government’s November 25 order to establish the Mahakumbh Mela area as a separate district.

In line with the order, the district magistrate has declared the new district under Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Amendment) Act, 2016. This also grants the authority to appoint additional district magistrates and handle all cases within the new district, according to a senior district administration official, as per the notification.

The fair, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, is set to begin with the traditional bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26 with Magh Shivaratri.

Now five districts in Prayagraj division

With the Mahakumbh Mela being declared a new district, now there are five districts in Prayagraj division. Along with Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Mahakumbh Mela district is now included in the division.