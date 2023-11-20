UPSBC registers five-fold increase in profit since 2017

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBC), a subsidiary of the public works department (PWD), had registered a fivefold increase in profits and a threefold growth in turnover during the past six and half years, said a state government spokesperson on Sunday. The turnover of the corporation was ₹ 1013.74 crores in 2017-18, and this year it was expected to be more than ₹ 2800 crores (Pic for representation)

The department has planned to construct a flyover in Arjunganj and an under pass at Awadh crossing in Alambagh area in the state capital.

The UPSBC had constructed 370 bridges in the past six and a half years. These included 253 river bridges, 107 ROBs and 10 flyovers. Due to the construction of these bridges, the turnover of the department had increased three times in the past six and a half years. The turnover of the corporation was ₹1013.74 crores in 2017-18, and this year it was expected to be more than ₹2800 crores, while last year it was ₹1,946 crores. Similarly, the dividend of the corporation had also increased five times in the past six and a half years, the spokesperson said.

While the corporation’s dividend in 2017-18 was ₹24.92 crore, in 2022-23 it earned a record profit of ₹119.63 crore. Meanwhile, the corporation had set a target of building 52 river bridges and 45 ROBs in the current financial year. Progress toward these goals was evident, as the corporation had already completed construction on 15 river bridges and 15 ROBs. Construction of 37 river bridges and 30 ROBs was in full swing, he said.

The UPSBC will construct an elevated flyover based on the precast segmental box system from Arjunganj to Mari Mata Temple in the state capital, connecting to Shaheed Path. The department aims to complete the construction of this 2.10 km elevated flyover in 18 months. The project also includes the construction of an underpass beneath the Shaheed Path.

Additionally, the corporation will construct an underpass using pushing technology to get rid of the jam at the busy Awadh crossing where the metro line passes overhead. The department has also been entrusted with the task of developing playground, parking, food stall, park, toilet, facade and advertisement place under the self-sustaining maintenance model in the viaduct plan near the under construction railway over-bridge in Ayodhya.

