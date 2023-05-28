Civil Services prelims conducted; aspirants find GS tough

Candidates who appeared in the Civil Services prelims exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here in Lucknow on Sunday found general studies (GS) paper very tough as compared to previous year. Candidates coming out of an exam centre after taking the Civil Services prelims exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Diwakar Singh, an aspirant who came from Barabanki to write the exam said, “The general studies question paper was quite tough this year. I took the same exam last year too, but this year the paper was much more difficult.”

The second paper ‘Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)’ was easy, he said.

Ananda Sachan, another candidate who appeared for the first time in the exam said that general studies paper was slightly difficult but was manageable if the aspirant had studied it well.

Another aspirant Sayam Pathak shared similar thoughts who also found general studies question paper to be tough. Robina Khatoon too said general studies paper was not easy and if aspirants had not prepared well, they must have struggled in writing it.

Meanwhile, a total of 40,024 candidates were registered to appear in the exam in 86 exam centres in the state capital. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar himself visited a number of exam centres to monitor the progress of the exam. In the morning shift he went to Rajkiya Jubliee Inter College and in the afternoon session, he visited to Government Girls Inter College and Shia Inter College.