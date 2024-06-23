 Upset over salary cut, bus driver climbs mobile tower in protest - Hindustan Times
Upset over salary cut, bus driver climbs mobile tower in protest

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 23, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Bus driver climbs tower in Lucknow due to unpaid salary, creates chaos. Persuaded to climb down after senior transport officials intervene.

A contractual roadways bus driver of Aligarh’s Atrauli depot climbed a mobile tower in Qaiserbagh, Lucknow as he was upset with his superiors for not clearing his salary.

Upset over salary cut, bus driver climbs mobile tower in protest (HT photo)

His salary was finally released after he was persuaded to climb down.

Raju Saini, the bus driver climbed the tower outside the Awadh depot workshop gate on Sunday morning at 8 am.

His act caused quite a commotion as Wazirganj police station officials rushed to the site along with senior officials of the transport corporation.

The state of chaos and noisy confusion lasted till about 2 pm when Raju could be finally persuaded to climb down from the tower after the intervention of senior officials of the transport corporation.

Ajit Singh, principal manager, labour welfare, transport corporation HQ, RK Tripathi, regional manager, Lucknow and SN Chaudhary, assistant regional manager, Awadh depot were among the senior officials who reached the site and played a key role in persuading Saini to climb down.

Officials said Raju was upset as his salary for April had been withheld due to irregular attendance and his May salary had not yet been cleared.

“Now his salary for April has been cleared and we will inquire into the reasons why it had not been paid so far. His salary for May will be cleared from the Aligarh depot directly,” said Ajit Singh. On his part, Saini said he wanted his demands and suggestions to reach the chief minister.

Lucknow
