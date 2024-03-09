 Upset with sister’s marriage, Bijnor man guns down brother-in-law - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Upset with sister’s marriage, Bijnor man guns down brother-in-law

Upset with sister’s marriage, Bijnor man guns down brother-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 09, 2024 08:13 PM IST

Man arrested for shooting dead friend in crowded market over elopement with sister. Prime accused and six aides arrested in Bijnor district, UP.

A man was arrested hours after he shot dead his friend in a crowded market in Bijnor district on Friday evening, police said. Birjesh Kumar Singh alias Dabbu (28) had eloped with the accused’s sister and married her against their families’ wishes in January last year, they added.

Along with the prime accused, Luvseet alias Lovie, six of his aides were also arrested for abetting him in the crime after the Chandpur police registered a murder case (IPC section 302) against the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bijnor superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Singh was a resident of Meerapur Khadra village of Chandpur in Bijnor. “Luvseet and his aides shot dead Dabbu from close range with a country-made firearm in full public view. The assailants fled after the crime,” he said.

“Lovie and his six aides Ankit Kumar, Uttam, Chavindera, Sachin Kumar, Bhupendra Singh and Naveen Singh were arrested from different places within a few hours of the incident”.

Another police official said Brijesh had returned to his village after several months and was living separately after marrying Anjali (the prime accused’s sister). He said the deceased had returned home after hearing about Anjali’s pregnancy. “Luvseet surrounded Dabbu after coming to know about his presence in the market and shot him dead in a fit of rage,” he added.

He said Dabbu’s brother Ravinder Singh had lodged an FIR against Lovie and other accused in this connection. He said the police added IPC sections for using illegal firearm after the accused’s arrest and the recovery of the murder weapon.

