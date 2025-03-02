UPSIDA bags 3,000 crore investments in FY 2024-25

Through strategic land allotments, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) bagged investments worth over ₹3,000 crore in the financial year 2024-25, the authority said, adding that its efforts had generated around 10,000 jobs. (For representation)

UPSIDA has allocated 296 acres of land to investors to set up industrial units under ‘super mega’, ‘mega’, and ‘large’ categories. Under the super mega category, UPSIDA has allotted 40 acres in Farrukhabad to Woodpecker Green Agri Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. for an agro-food processing unit, with an investment of ₹600 crore, creating 1,200 jobs.

Similarly, IDVB Recycling Operations Pvt. Ltd. has received 20 acres for a plastic recycling unit, generating over 1,000 jobs. Meanwhile, BPCL has set up a bottling plant in Kanpur Dehat on 65 acres with an investment of ₹650 crore, providing 1,000 jobs.

Under the mega category, Kribhco Shyam Fertilizer has been allotted 76 acres in Shahjahanpur for a railway siding project with an investment of ₹330 crore, creating 1,000 jobs.

Mathura has emerged as a key district for investment and job creation under the large category. Here, Yug State Pvt. Ltd. has set up an agro-food processing plant on 19 acres with an investment of ₹190 crore, generating 900 jobs.

Similarly, Marvel Royal has established a paint manufacturing unit on 16 acres with ₹160 crore, creating 900 jobs. While, Kesoram Manufacturing has launched a duplex boxes and sheet unit on 15 acres with ₹150 crore, employing 232 people.

In addition, Mathura Loom Solar has invested ₹79 crore in a solar module unit on 7.5 acres, creating 600 jobs.

While Jai Durga Chemicals has established a paint manufacturing unit worth ₹75 crore, providing 805 jobs. Nilesh Shah has set up a steel manufacturing unit on 6.5 acres with ₹65 crore, employing 515 people.

“Investments are not limited to developed regions but are also reaching backward areas. A prime example is Farrukhabad, which has attracted ₹1,100 crore investments under the super mega category,” said UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari.

Shahjahanpur is also witnessing industrial growth. There, Edwin Industries has launched a ₹160 crore project on 16 acres, creating 900 jobs.