UPSRTC alerts public over fake job openings

Flooded with job applications for vacancies that were never announced, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has clarified its stand on the issue through a press statement. (Pic for representation)

On Sunday, the officials clarified that the vacancies announced on the social media platforms were bogus, and the aspirants could apply only through the authorised website of the corporation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to corporation authorities, such incidents have happened before, and invariably people tend to fall for it. “We get numerous queries about such job openings that do not exist,” said Ajit Singh, manager (technical) UPSRTC.

Further investigations revealed that fraudulent hiring calls had been issued online by individuals pretending to represent the UPSRTC, and the social media post announcing the vacancies went viral.

Principal manager (personnel), UPSRTC, Ashok Kumar released a statement, clarifying categorically that, “The information is completely misleading and false. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has no connection with any such release (regarding job openings). Therefore, the Corporation refutes the said information/release.”

Kumar reiterated that job listings for theU PSRTC were only available on the corporation website, and any other sources ought not to be trusted.

The bogus post claiming the vacancies announced openings for depot managers, assistant manager, and technical assistants. These hiring calls were being spread through various social media platforms. Authorities say that they were alerted to the issue on Sunday, and released a statement to the press shortly after, so that public knows that the message was untrue.