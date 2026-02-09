The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) notified revised fare rates for its electric bus services, bringing clarity on ticket pricing across different categories of e-buses operating in the state. After the notification on Wednesday, the new fares have come into effect following the issuance of formal orders by the transport corporation headquarters. UPSRTC notifies revised fare rates for e-bus service

According to UPSRTC officials, the fare structure has been finalised on the basis of recommendations made earlier by a committee constituted for this purpose. Separate rates have been fixed for non-AC, AC, sleeper and premium electric bus services, with distance-based pricing remaining the core principle.

Base fare bifurcation

For ordinary non-AC electric buses, the base fare has been set at ₹1.30 per km. On this basis, the ticket price for the Lucknow–Prayagraj route, which is approximately 205 km long, works out to ₹266.50. After adding passenger convenience cess and toll charges, commuters will have to pay ₹302 for the journey. In comparison, AC electric buses on the same route will cost around ₹349, inclusive of all taxes.

Category-wise fares for AC buses

UPSRTC has also specified category-wise fares for AC services. Janrath AC buses with a 3×2 seating configuration will charge ₹1.64 per km, while Janrath AC buses with 2×2 seating will cost ₹1.94 per km. The fare for AC sleeper electric buses has been fixed at ₹2.59 per km. Premium AC electric services such as Volvo and Scania buses will attract the highest rate of ₹2.86 per km.

According to a letter issued by Anil Kumar, chief general manager (operations) of the transport corporation, a cess of 6-7% will be levied in the name of passenger amenities, along with applicable toll taxes. As a result, the final ticket price will be marginally higher than the notified per-kilometre rates.

Meanwhile, the transport corporation has announced plans to significantly expand its electric bus operations in the state. UPSRTC said that 40 additional electric buses will soon be introduced on various inter-district routes, strengthening eco-friendly public transport and improving connectivity for long-distance travellers.