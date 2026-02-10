UPSRTC on tech highway: New app to provide live bus locations, real-time tracking of Lko buses

The trial run of the newly developed ‘eCity Bus UP App’ for city bus services has been launched, aiming to strengthen public transport management and improve passenger convenience. The application is designed to provide real-time information to commuters, including live bus locations and estimated arrival times at stops, officials said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Although the app was launched in the first week of January, awareness among commuters remains low. Officials said promotional activities will be undertaken to increase its reach.

However, during checks, live tracking was found to be available only on a limited number of buses and routes. The process of tracking buses, as of now, was also observed to be complicated for a common commuter.

While testing the app in the presence of officials, Hindustan Times found that understanding the live status feature was not user-friendly. Officials acknowledged the shortcomings, stating that the app is still in the trial phase and user feedback is being collected to simplify the process and expand live tracking to all routes.

Amarnath Sahai, regional manager, UPSRTC, said that through the Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL), the app will eventually allow passengers to see which bus is approaching, its distance from their location, along with route details and stoppages, enabling better journey planning.

He added that the trial phase will be used to assess performance and make necessary improvements before a wider rollout.

According to Sahai, all e-buses operating within the city are equipped with GPS devices and their locations are being monitored.

Sahai added that live tracking will soon be extended to inter-district buses as well. While GPS data of these buses is already available with the corporation, it will be made accessible to the public by integrating it through an API.

Of the total fleet strength of around 14,000 buses, nearly 7,000 buses are already linked, and the remaining will be connected in phases to enable statewide live tracking for passengers.

‘Dedicated bus lanes not possible in Lko’

When asked about the possibility of introducing dedicated bus lanes in Lucknow, on the lines of Delhi or Mumbai, RM Amarnath Sahai said the city currently lacks the required infrastructure. He said only a few roads may support such a system, while most major routes are not designed to accommodate exclusive bus corridors.

On the issue of city buses stopping at random locations for boarding and deboarding, Sahai said buses are instructed to halt only at designated bus shelters.

He admitted that the condition of many shelters is poor due to lack of maintenance. He added that tenders for maintenance of bus stops and shelters will soon be floated to improve conditions across the city.

However, he pointed to a lack of civic sense, noting that passengers often pressure drivers to stop at undesignated spots. Despite this, drivers and conductors have been clearly instructed to follow bus stop norms.