UPSRTC plans new fleet of ‘Ramrath’ buses to Ayodhya

The State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to release a new fleet of buses for Ayodhya to ensure better connectivity and conveyance for the growing number of pilgrims arriving in temple town after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. More Ramrath buses to Ayodhya on the anvil (File photo)

“In addition to the 10 ‘Ramrath buses’, plying from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ballia and Prayagraj, more such buses are being readied for the second phase,” officials said.

“Ten buses were put out in the first phase, the second phase will see two Ramrath buses for the main bus depot of every city,” a UPSRTC official said.

The date for the second phase of introduction of Ramrath fleet is yet to be decided.

To manage pilgrim flow after the January 22 consecration ceremony, the UPSRTC top brass responding to an appeal by Ayodhya administration had discontinued all buses to Ayodhya until 10 pm on January 23.

After that the bus service gradually resumed for the convenience of the devotees.

Ajit Singh, media liaison for UPSRTC however said many of the buses, including the ‘Ramrath fleet’ meant specifically to take the pilgrims to the temple, weren’t running full.

UPSRTC fleet is capable of managing the travel requirements of one lakh devotees daily, including direct and connecting buses, Singh said.

“All 933 buses, including 10 of the Ayodhya Dham Express fleet are now commuting to Ayodhya, but they are not running full. The rush we had expected in days following the consecration has gone down, possibly due to reports of overcrowding in the city,” said Singh.