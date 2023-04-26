UPSRTC’s ticketing website hacked; restoration may take over a week

LUCKNOW The ticketing website of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was hacked early Wednesday, bringing all its online booking related operations to a standstill, said officials. For now, tickets to passengers are being issued manually. (Pic for representation)

An international gang of cyber thugs is believed to be behind the incident. It may take over a week for the UPSRTC to fix and restart the website even though the corporation claimed that bus services have not been affected in any way.

“We have registered an FIR in the cyber thana at Gomti Nagar and Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has lodged a complaint in Mumbai against the hacking of the website,” said Sanjay Kumar, managing director, UPSRTC. “An international gang of hackers may have hacked the portal,” he added. “We are issuing tickets to passengers manually,” he said.

The UPSRTC’s e-ticketing system was launched in November last year, bringing a lot of transparency in ticketing and other passenger data.