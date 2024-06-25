UPSRTC’s Margdarshi App coming soon: Minister

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday announced that the bus tracking app of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Margdarshi App, will soon be launched. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

This app will give citizens information about on-road buses, among other features. It will inform users about the location of buses, their speed, at what time it will pass which location, and other related information.

Giving this information, the minister said, “The app also includes a digital panic button, integrated with Dial 112,” adding that passengers could also give feedback to the department or lodge their complaints through this app.

This will be the second app launched by the government with regard to the state transport corporation - the first being the UP Raahi App, which was introduced by the chief minister in 2023. This app has been downloaded by at least 1 lakh users and is a portal that facilitates online ticket booking of UPSRTC buses.

The minister said that in future, both the Raahi and the Margdarshi Apps will be integrated so that all services can be availed from the same portal.