Urban revamp on cards: Focus on green spaces, fitness infra

LUCKNOW Lucknowites are set to get a major boost in public amenities as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday approved key development and beautification projects worth nearly ₹195 crore, with a focus on parks, green spaces, fitness facilities and improved civic infrastructure across the city.

The approvals were granted at a meeting of the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, where officials underlined the need to create accessible, people-friendly public spaces rather than isolated beautification works.

One of the key projects directly impacting residents of Gomti Nagar and nearby areas is the construction of an interactive aviary at the Gomti Bio-Diversity Park. Built at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, the aviary will be spread over nearly one acre and recreate natural habitats for different bird species. LDA officials said the project aims to offer families, children and senior citizens a space to connect with nature within the city, without having to travel outside Lucknow.

Close to the high court, a Samvidhan Park will come up on around 2,500 sq m of green belt land at a cost of about ₹6 crore. Designed as an educational public space, the park will feature replicas of the Ashoka Pillar and Parliament, murals, panels explaining constitutional values and landscaped walkways. Officials said the park is intended to become a regular stop for students, morning walkers and visitors, combining leisure with civic awareness.

“All the proposals were approved in the meeting held on Friday; the work would begin soon after the tender is allotted,” said LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar.

Several neighbourhood-level parks have also been planned. In Gomti Nagar, residents near the Gwari flyover will get a mini sports area worth ₹8 crore and a Lotus Park costing ₹8.5 crore. Children will benefit from a dedicated Wonder Park at the Gomti Riverfront, proposed at a cost of ₹6 crore, while Arjunganj will see the development of Pandav Park for local residents at an outlay of ₹5 crore.

Fitness and safety have been kept at the centre of the new plan. The IDF cleared financial approval for installing 250 open-air gyms across city parks, allowing people to exercise free of cost. At the same time, the lighting system on major intersections and roads will be strengthened to improve visibility and road safety, especially during night hours.

On Kanpur Road, an Insectopedia Park will be developed inside Eco-Garden on a public-private partnership model at a cost of around ₹13 crore. The park will feature jungle trails and large insect models, offering an educational outing for children and families.

Civic works were also prioritised. Suppa Jheel close to Moti Jheel in Aishbagh will be rejuvenated at ₹2.5 crore while pathways and boundary walls will also be renovated as part of the project.

In Faizullaganj, a 1.5-km drain and road will be constructed to address long-pending drainage issues with the commissioner directing officials to ensure proper levelling and final water disposal.

Officials said the projects are expected to roll out in phases, with the stated aim of making everyday public spaces in Lucknow more usable, safer and inclusive for residents across age groups.