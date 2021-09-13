Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Priyanka wants organisational structure in all panchayats by September 22

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tasked the party’s state unit to complete constituting grassroots level organisational structure in all the remaining village panchayats of UP by September 22.

As the Congress proposes to launch various programmes, including the proposed Congress Pratigya Yatra, across the state early next month, Priyanka wants the organisational structure in place at all levels in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

She gave directives in this regard at various meetings she had with party leaders to review the organisation’s preparedness for 2022 assembly elections before winding up her three-day visit and leaving for New Delhi early on Monday.

“Yes, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has been tasked with completing the process of setting up of organisational structure at the village panchayat levels by September 22, 2021. UPCC is also finalising the routes of the proposed Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vaada Nibhayenge Yatras (Congress commitment: We will fulfil our promises) scheduled to be launched soon. We are also giving a final shape to some of the promises the party proposes to make to people at these yatras,” said UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Uttar Pradesh has 58,000 village panchayats. The Congress has so far set up its units only in 20,000 village panchayats. Besides, the state, district and city units the Congress have organisational structure in 831 blocks, 2614 wards and 8134 ‘nyay panchayats’ of the state.

It proposed to complete the task of setting up organisation structure in the remaining village panchayats by October 2021 earlier. Besides taking its commitments to the people, the party proposes to target the BJP government in the state for allegedly not fulfilling promises made to the people.

About her visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi, another leader said Congress general secretary had decided to meet people from two constituencies every week in New Delhi or in Lucknow. As a demand to declare Congress candidates for 2022 polls was made before her by office bearers of Rae Bareli and Amethi, she assured them that efforts would be made to announce candidates well in advance.

“Some leaders have demanded early declaration of candidates. A request to visit and meet people in every assembly constituency of Amethi was also made. She has agreed with our both the demands,” said Amethi district Congress Committee president Pradeep Singhal.

“The Congress is setting up a new organisational structure when only about six months are left for 2022 assembly elections in the state. Will the Congress office bearers being appointed now be able to work and help the party in such a short span? Whatever Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has done now may help the party in the long run. Priyanka should also think about restructuring of the party keeping in mind the long-term objectives,” said prof SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.