Uttar Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: BJP govt's budget will be ‘inclusive,’ says deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023 LIVE updates: At 11 am on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the state's annual budget, for the financial year 2023-24. This will be the second budget for ‘Yogi 2.0,’ or chief minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership the ruling BJP was re-elected in March last year.

The 2023 UP budget assumes significance also because of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May 2024; as the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament – the highest among all states and UTs. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won 71 and 62 seats respectively from Uttar Pradesh, and crossed the majority mark in Lok Sabha on its own.

In 2024, PM Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek their third term at the Centre.