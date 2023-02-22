Uttar Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: BJP govt's budget will be ‘inclusive,’ says deputy CM Pathak
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 LIVE updates: The budget will be tabled at 11 am in the state legislative assembly.
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023 LIVE updates: At 11 am on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the state's annual budget, for the financial year 2023-24. This will be the second budget for ‘Yogi 2.0,’ or chief minister Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership the ruling BJP was re-elected in March last year.
The 2023 UP budget assumes significance also because of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May 2024; as the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament – the highest among all states and UTs. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won 71 and 62 seats respectively from Uttar Pradesh, and crossed the majority mark in Lok Sabha on its own.
In 2024, PM Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek their third term at the Centre.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 10:17 AM
UP assembly's budget session began on Feb 20
The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced on Feb 20, amid protests by the SP-led opposition over various issues. Read
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 10:06 AM
‘It will be an inclusive budget’: Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak
The budget will be an ‘inclusive’ one for the overall development of the state, says deputy CM Brijesh Pathak.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 09:52 AM
Ahead of budget, Suresh Khanna offers prayers
Finance minister Khanna offers prayers at a temple in Lucknow, ahead of the budget presentation.
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 09:43 AM
UP budget for 2023-24 to be tabled today
State finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the budget at 11 am, in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and others. Before the budget is presented, the chief minister will preside over a cabinet meeting to give nod to the budget. Read more