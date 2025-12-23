Uttar Pradesh cabinet decision: Letters of Comfort to be issued for 16K crore investment proposals

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to issue Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for 12 new investment proposals of ₹16,000 crore in the state. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet cleared over two dozen proposals. (FILE PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that gave the nod to a total of 25 proposals, including the one to set up Kashi Vindhya Kshetriya Vikas Pradhikaran (Development Authority) to oversee development of Kashi Vindhya region.

A senior officer said the 12 new investment proposals include ultra mega projects (involving investment of ₹3000 crore and above), super mega projects (involving investment of ₹500 to ₹3000 crore) and mega projects (involving investment of up to ₹500 crore). According to a press release, SNL Renewable Power Private Limited proposes to set up a solar integrated manufacturing park in Meerut while Ambar Enterprises India Limited will set up a consumer electronics plant in the YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) area of Gautam Buddha Nagar with an investment of ₹3532 crore. Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited will set up a PCB and semiconductor plant in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Doctors’ recruitment board to be set up

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up Uttar Pradesh Visheshagya Chikitsak (specialist doctors) and Chikitsa Shikshak (medical doctors) Recruitment Board to recruit specialist doctors and medical doctors of Uttar Pradesh medical and health cadre and the Uttar Pradesh medical college teachers cadre.

Compressed biogas outlets in Barabanki

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for permission to Reliance Industries Limited to set up retail outlets for compressed biogas in Barabanki. An officer said India Polyfibres Limited, a sick unit, was amalgamated into a IPCL which was taken over by the Reliance Industries Limited.

Panel for Rashtra Prerna Sthal

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up a security and maintenance committee for upkeep of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital and also provide a corpus fund for the same.

Nod for two univs

The UP cabinet has approved a proposal for upgrading the existing Kashi Naresh Government Post Graduate College, Gyanpur, Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar), Uttar Pradesh as Kashi Naresh University, Bhadohi, a state university. Also, the cabinet has given its nod for establishment of Swami Shukdevanand University, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, by upgrading the units under the Mumukshu Ashram Trust.

Noida rules

The state cabinet also approved New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Vinimay Ke Madhyam Se Hastantrilt Bhumi Par Bhawan Nirman) Rules 2025 providing for regulations for construction of buildings on left over land (from acquisition) in populated areas of Noida.