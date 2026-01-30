Uttar Pradesh cabinet to rehabilitate 99 Bengali Hindu families displaced from ‘East Pakistan’

The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for the rehabilitation of 99 Bengali Hindu families displaced from the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and currently living illegally at Nagla Gosain village in Mawana tehsil of Meerut district. Briefing the media, finance and parliamentary minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said out of a total 107 such families, eight had shifted elsewhere to earn their living. (FILE PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved this proposal.

Briefing the media, finance and parliamentary minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said out of a total 107 such families, eight had shifted elsewhere to earn their living.

All the remaining 99 families would be rehabilitated in Rasoolabad tehsil of Kanpur Dehat, according to an official press release.

While 50 of these families would be rehabilitated on 11.1375 hectare (27.5097 acre) land at Bhaisaya village, the remaining 49 families would be rehabilitated on 10.530 hectare (26.009 acre) land registered for rehabilitation at Tajpur Tarsauli village.

Every family would get 0.50 acre land on a premium or lease rent for 30 years. The lease may be extended twice up to a maximum of 90 years. Besides helping conservation of the environment, the decision would provide respected rehabilitation to the displaced families, the press release added.

Majority of families engaged in fishing

Meerut district magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh said, “The 99 families were displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (Bangladesh). Majority of them have been living in the Mawana area. The state government has made suitable arrangements for their rehabilitation. They will be shifted to Kanpur (Dehat).”

According to government records, in 1970, several Bengali Hindu families migrated from East Pakistan, to Uttar Pradesh. The then government rehabilitated them by giving employment at Madan Cotton Mill in Hastinapur, Meerut. However, the mill was closed on August 8,1984, after which these families faced a livelihood crisis.

Now, a majority of these families are involved in fishing in the Ganga. These people sell fish in an unstructured marketplace in Hastinapur.