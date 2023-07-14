U.P. mangoes must be taken to every part of world: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Europe’s markets are waiting for the mangoes of Uttar Pradesh and the state’s mangoes should be taken to different parts of the world. “We must take the mangoes from here to every corner of the world,” said Yogi while inaugurating a three-day “Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2023” at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2023 in Lucknow on July 14. (HT photo)

According to a press release, Yogi said, “In Russia, mangoes are being sold for ₹800 per kg but it costs ₹190 to send mangoes through cargo from here. That means, if a farmer exports mangoes to Russia, he will get a net profit of more than ₹600.”

He asked the farmers to avoid shortcuts, prioritise quality and prepare their products in accordance with the market demands. “Our government is working on ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ approach to increase the income of farmers,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said the state government had sent teams to numerous nations in run- up to the Global Investors Summit-2023. He said, “We have to explore the global market for horticulture crops and through Indian missions abroad, we should organise exhibitions showcasing agricultural products related to Uttar Pradesh.”

Yogi said the mango festival is a platform to increase the income of farmers. “As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps in the interest of the farmers,” he said.

“Our government has built four packhouses in the state. Recently, we got the opportunity to send two tonnes of mangoes to Dubai from the packhouse in Varanasi and we will have to organise similar programmes from the Saharanpur, Amroha, and Lucknow packhouses,” he said.

The CM said agricultural scientists and officers of the horticulture department will need to work together to bring horticulture crops to the international market. Producers, buyers, sellers and exporters participated in the mango festival.

