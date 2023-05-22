Cong discusses measures to improve performance in 2024 LS polls

The Uttar Pradesh Congress discussed measures to reach out to people and ensure that the party wins more seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Monday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Uttar Pradesh elects 80 MPs. The Congress had won only the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress’s poll percentage has increased in civic polls vis-a-vis the 2022 assembly elections. We need to further increase our poll percentage and win more seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Brijlal Khabri while presiding over a meeting of district and city unit presidents convened to review the party’s performance in the 2023 civic polls.

UPCC spokesman Krishnakant Pandey said the state Congress’s zonal presidents had separate review meetings. He said despite the state government and district administration’s partisan attitude, the Congress’ mayoral candidates stood second in Moradabad, Shahjahanpur and Jhansi.

He said the Congress candidates were placed third in Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Varanasi. He said Khabri heard all the leaders and asked them to work harder to improve the Congress’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress got 4.90% of the votes in the 2023 civil polls. It had got only 2.36% votes in 2022 state legislative assembly elections.