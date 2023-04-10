Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cong launches ‘war room’ to monitor ‘Satyagrah’ across UP

Cong launches ‘war room’ to monitor ‘Satyagrah’ across UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2023 12:14 AM IST

From Monday till April 15, party workers and leaders will hold dharna/demonstration/gherao of collectorates at every district headquarters in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Sunday inaugurated a ‘war room’ on the premises of its headquarters at Mall Avenue in the city to organise and monitor the ongoing month-long ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ campaign in the state. The initiative is a part of the pan-India drive launched by the party on March 29.

UPCC president Brijlal Khabari inaugurated the ‘war room’ in Lucknow on Sunday.
UPCC president Brijlal Khabari inaugurated the ‘war room’ in Lucknow on Sunday.

From Monday till April 15, party workers and leaders will hold dharna/demonstration/gherao of collectorates at every district headquarters in the state.

UPCC president Brijlal Khabari inaugurated the war room.

“The Jai Bharat Satyagraha, which is being organised on the instructions of the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, will go on for over a month and involve public connect events, demonstration, dharna and gherao of district collectorates, torchlight processions, foot marches, and press conferences across the state,” the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement.

Khabri also held a meeting with a 17-member team to chalk out the strategy for the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress uttar pradesh mallikarjun kharge meeting campaign state statement dharna war room + 7 more
congress uttar pradesh mallikarjun kharge meeting campaign state statement dharna war room + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out