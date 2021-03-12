Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark

Over 22 lakh doses of Covid 19 vaccines have been given in Uttar Pradesh till now, at an average of 41,665 vaccines administered per day since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, according to the state health department data.

While 1,711,376 beneficiaries have received their first dose, 538,549 got their second and final dose too. Among the second dose recipients are 512,107 health workers, who account for 68.1% of the 745,218 health workers who got the first shot. Initially, Uttar Pradesh was vaccinating beneficiaries two days a week, but since the last week, vaccination is being done six-days a week.

Total beneficiaries so far include health workers, frontline workers, people above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidity between 45 and 60 years of age. About 9.5 lakh health workers were listed for vaccination and officials said the target was almost achieved. In some cases, certain health workers did not fall in the category of those to be vaccinated due to health conditions.

“In certain health conditions, vaccination is not recommended. But not many health workers will be left out from vaccination in the state. We have almost achieved our target,” said a senior health official.

Efforts are also going on to increase the vaccination percentage among the elderly. In a recent order, the National Health mission has asked all the chief medical officers in the state to engage accredited social health activists (ASHAs) in the districts to motivate the elderly and those between 45 and 60 years of age with co-morbidity to get vaccinated.

Experts said the elderly were showing enthusiasm in getting the vaccine jab and they just needed a smooth process and easy access.

Also Read: BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls

“The elderly started making queries via phone call even before the vaccination for their category began. They are turning up in good numbers every day. Despite a holiday, 140 of them got the vaccine jab today (at one centre),” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, head of the Aastha Geriatric Centre, one of the private health centres providing vaccination in Lucknow.

Over 1,000 elderly took the anti-Covid shot on Thursday against a total count of 1,378 beneficiaries, who reported to the vaccination centres in Lucknow on the day.

“The way the elderly are responding to vaccination, we hope to complete our target for March without delay,” said Dr MK Singh, the officer incharge of vaccination in Lucknow.