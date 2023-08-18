News / Cities / Lucknow News / 2.36 lakh govt primary teachers in U.P. to get tablets soon

2.36 lakh govt primary teachers in U.P. to get tablets soon

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 18, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department plans to distribute 2.36 lakh tablets to government school teachers to encourage the use of the DIKSHA app. The tablets will help teachers with attendance, posting details in real-time, and accessing additional digital learning materials.

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department will distribute 2.36 lakh tablets to government school teachers soon. A proposal has been prepared by the department and will be sent for the state cabinet’s approval soon.

It will help teachers carry out attendance of students and post the details on the site in real time so that officials may keep a track of students’ attendance. (For Representation)
It will help teachers carry out attendance of students and post the details on the site in real time so that officials may keep a track of students’ attendance. (For Representation)

As it has been decided that efforts will be made to encourage teachers, students and parents to make use of DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app, a need was felt to provide at least two tablets in each school.

“There are about 6 lakh teachers in 1.3 lakh government schools. We are trying to cover all teachers in a phased manner. In the first phase, we plan to make available at least two tablets in each school so that teachers are able to carry out the academic work properly,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education.

It will help teachers carry out attendance of students and post the details on the site in real time so that officials may keep a track of students’ attendance. Department is working overtime to encourage teachers to make use of the DIKSHA app as much as possible. Last year, the half yearly exam was carried out on MCQ pattern through the app.

“Through DIKSHA app, an additional digital learning material has been made available for the use of teachers and children so that classroom teaching can be made interesting and effective. About 6500 contents related to 77 ETB (energised textbooks) up to class 1-8 have been made available by the basic education department through DIKSHA,” an official said.

“To help teachers further, the department has uploaded over 4,000 video tutorials on DIKSHA app to achieve the desired learning outcome and improve competence of 1.90 crore students enrolled in government schools,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out