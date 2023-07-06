Uttar Pradesh has become India’s growth engine: Yogi Adityanath

Known as a troublesome state six years ago, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of the country and is leading it in terms of law and order and security, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme where appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited police personnel, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath was speaking a programme organised at Lok Bhavan here for the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited police personnel.

Asserting that there were no riots in the state in the last six years, he said organised crime had almost been eradicated from Uttar Pradesh where festivals like Bakrid, Ram Navami and Eid were now celebrated peacefully without the panic of the past. There were also no terror incidents, he said.

The common man is not facing any hindrance during festivities, he said.

“If there is no namaz on the road, then there is no Hanuman Chalisa either,” he said

The state government removed over 1.20 lakh loudspeakers from religious places within a week (last year) without any controversy, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitting out at the previous government, the chief minister said earlier even policemen were unsafe in the state and mentioned that a deputy SP was found hanging from a jeep’s bonnet driven by miscreants in Lucknow in the past.

“Today, no one can act with such audacity as they are aware of the consequences,” he said.

Earlier, people in western Uttar Pradesh used to send their daughters away to study but now the law-and-order situation in the state has become exemplary due to the state police’s efforts, he said.

Owing to a peaceful and secure environment, Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth ₹36 lakh crore, he said.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s efforts in elevating India’s stature internationally, the chief minister said the country had changed in the last nine years and Uttar Pradesh in the last six years as a result of the PM’s vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister distributed appointment letters to 1,148 police personnel, including 217 sub-inspectors, 587 assistant sub-inspectors (clerks), and 344 assistant sub-inspectors (accounts), selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board under Mission Rozgar.

The selected candidates included significant number of women, the chief minister said and added that they will play a crucial role in the police force.

Over 1.50 lakh recruitments have been made in the UP police department in the last six years., he said.

An additional recruitment of 2,500 was done to provide jobs to the dependents of the deceased. The police training capacity was also enhanced, he said.

After assuming office in 2017, the chief minister said he faced a challenge in filling up vacant posts in state government departments as the recruitment process was stalled in court due to lack of transparency during the previous government. The BJP government gave more than 5.5 lakh government jobs in the last six years, and no one can question any recruitment, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the newly recruited candidates, the chief minister said they should be proud of being a part of the UP Police.

“They will get the opportunity to serve the people with good work, whether it is maintaining law and order, preparation for festivals, VIP arrivals, or elections,” he said.

He called upon the new recruits to carry out their duties with utmost sincerity. It is the responsibility of the policemen to foster a sense of security among common people as well as businessmen and women, without any form of discrimination, he added.

All 18 administrative divisions in the state now have cyber police stations under a modernisation drive of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Earlier, there were only two of them, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are working on establishing a cyber police station in each district,” he said.

For women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign was started in the entire state,” he added.

The first police forensic institute of the state will be started in the coming academic session.

Recently, two high-tech police stations equipped with solar panels, barracks, and air conditioning facilities were established in Gorakhpur, he said.

“The reforms in the police force will continue. Within the next three months, we should work to have CCTVs installed in every police station in the state. Women’s desks will be set up in every police station,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Vijaya Kumar, Special DG Prashant Kumar, and Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra were present at the programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON