Uttar Pradesh energy minister cracks down on power officials for negligence amid soaring summer demand

Acting on energy minister AK Sharma’s directions, the power department has initiated strict action against officials found negligent in discharging their duties, stressing that any laxity affecting public convenience and power supply during the ongoing heatwave will not be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma. (FILE PHOTO)

Sharma said the state government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply to consumers and that accountability of officials would be fixed at all levels.

As part of the action, executive engineer Yogesh Kumar, posted in Meerut, has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence in departmental work. Similarly, executive engineer Rahul, posted in Ghaziabad, has also been suspended with immediate effect after being found seriously negligent in carrying out his responsibilities.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Rahul, who was posted in Electricity Distribution Division-II, Ghaziabad, was found to have shown serious slackness in the discharge of departmental responsibilities, leading to disciplinary action against him.

Besides, superintending engineer Ramanand of Ghaziabad has been given a special adverse entry for allegedly showing lack of interest and inadequate involvement in departmental work.

The department has also issued warnings to chief engineer (transmission) West, Meerut, Satyendra Singh, and chief engineer, Agra, Shailesh Gupta, for negligence in work.

Sharma said that with temperatures soaring across the state, the department has been directed to ensure that power supply, grievance redressal and field monitoring receive the highest priority so that consumers do not face inconvenience.

“Playing with public convenience will not be tolerated. Any negligence or indifference in maintaining the power system during the summer season will invite strict action,” the minister said.