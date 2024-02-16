Uttar Pradesh fire department to get 75 FQRVs to fight fires in remote, crowded areas

Uttar Pradesh fire services department will receive 75 new fire quick response vehicles (FQRVs) to help fight inaccessible fires in Lucknow, said senior police officials. These 75 FQRVs are designated for Lucknow, where the frequency of fire incidents is higher due to more commercial installations and population density. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The bidding process for the purchase has been completed and Ambala Coach Builders based in Haryana has been selected to supply FQRVs, he added.

These 75 FQRVs are designated for Lucknow, where the frequency of fire incidents is higher due to more commercial installations and population density. The approval letter for the purchase was issued from the state government by Undersecretary Prabhat Ranjan to the director general of fire services Avinash Chandra on February 9, 2024. The letter stated that a fund of ₹36.91 crore has been released for the purchase of FQRVs.

According to a senior fire service official, the deployment of Fast Response Quick Vehicles (FQRVs) will help provide swift assistance in case of fire incidents in remote areas of Lucknow city and its outskirts. Regular fire tenders may take more time to reach the affected spot, but FQRVs will enable quick and efficient firefighting operations. He said these FQRVs will be stationed strategically across 51 police stations of Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

“Initially, we have a plan to station one FQRV at each police station and two or three FQRVs are likely to be stationed at police stations where higher frequency of fire incidents are reported,” the official explained.

He said the trial of FQRVs is already done and some changes were suggested as per requirement to make it effective in dousing fires in distant and crowded localities. He said the fire services’ technical committee would clear the purchase order after checking the changes and modifications suggested.