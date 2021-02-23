Uttar Pradesh: Girl found dead, cousin injured hours after they went missing
A five-year-old girl was found dead while her seven-year-old cousin was struggling for her life after they went missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, a police officer said.
Police superintendent S Anand said the two were found in a field with serious injuries. “The younger girl was declared dead at a hospital while the other is admitted to intensive care unit. Her condition is stable.”
The girls went missing on their way home after attending their classes at a madrassa. “A search party was formed by the local police station to look for the girls. Additional force from other police stations was also sent. The younger girl was found around 8pm in a field beside a road around a kilometre from their home. The elder girl was found three hours later at some distance from her,” said Anand.
The younger girl had blood oozing out of her mouth. Her head and neck were also injured. Police are awaiting her postmortem report. “The elder girl also has injuries on her neck. It appears that someone tried to strangulate her,” said Anand.
Police have filed a case, started an investigation and detained over half a dozen suspects.
