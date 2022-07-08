Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government collected total revenue of 15259.64 crore in June 2022 against 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022.
In the first quarter of 2022-2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2022), the Uttar Pradesh government collected a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44,681.40 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
In the first quarter of 2022-2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2022), the Uttar Pradesh government collected a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of 44,681.40 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year.

It collected total revenue of 15259.64 crore against 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and 12854.10 crore for April 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022-2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2022) the state government collected a total revenue (tax and non-tax) of 44,681.40 crore. This includes tax collection of 41,660. 89 crore, about 72.3 percent of tax collection target of 57,635.78 crore set for the period.

Briefing media persons about the revenue collections made in June 2022 and first quarter of 2022-2023 minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government earned 8998.43 crore from GST/VAT collections and this was about 3483.26 crore more than collections of 5515.17 crore made in these heads in same month in 2021-2022.

An increase of 157.20 crore was witnessed from excise, 318.67 crore from stamps and registration and 97.45 crore from transport. Under the non-tax revenue head, the state government collected a sum of 38.95 crore from minor minerals and mining. “Our revenue collection is increasing day by day and our situation on the financial front becoming better,” said Khanna.

About states no longer getting the GST compensation from the union government Khanna said the state government had been getting consistent support from the Centre. “We are hopeful for future as well. We will also have to work harder,” said Khanna.

“The state government’s monthly revenue collection figures show an upward trend which is a good sign. However, the total revenue collections still fall short of the targets set for the period,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics, Lucknow University.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

