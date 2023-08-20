U.P. govt plans ‘Safe Industrial Area’, modelled after Safe Cities

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath was set to enhance the security of industrial areas in line with its safe city plan, said a government statement on Saturday. This initiative will not only improve the security of women, entrepreneurs, employees and workers in industrial areas but also enhance the work environment in terms of safety (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated work on creating a ‘Safe Industrial Area’ modelled after the Safe City concept and projects are underway.

“As part of this initiative, industrial areas are being equipped with CCTV cameras to capture every activity. Additionally, the construction of pink toilets, fire stations and police posts is also in progress. Approximately ₹235 crore is planned to be allocated for these projects. UPSIDA has started giving concrete shape to this plan in 70 industrial areas,, the statement said.

Mayur Maheshwari, the chief executive officer (CEO) of UPSIDA, formulated the plan for a Safe Industrial Area, allocated a substantial budget and also initiated the work, the statement added.

This initiative will not only improve the security of women, entrepreneurs, employees and workers in industrial areas but also enhance the work environment in terms of safety. Maheshwari, as quoted in the statement, mentioned that the Safe Industrial Area project was progressing rapidly.

Under the project, work is underway to install 25,000 streetlights at a cost of ₹55 crore and 480 high mast lights worth ₹25 crore in industrial areas. Fourty-two police outposts have been constructed or are being constructed and 12 fire stations are to be set up.

CCTV cameras are being installed in 70 industrial areas for ₹14 crore. Additionally, work is in progress to install a public address system at a cost of ₹2.10 crore. This will allow messages to be communicated to employees and the people around. These CCTV cameras will be integrated with artificial intelligence, enabling them to send alerts in case of suspicious activities or criminal behaviour.

Construction of crèche (day care) centres will also take place in industrial areas such as Surajpur of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lucknow and others. UPSIDA is also installing Health ATMs in industrial areas.