Uttar Pradesh government presents over 33,000 crore supplementary budget on first day of winter session

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented its first supplementary budget of ₹33,769.55 crore for the financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the winter session in the state legislative assembly.

Demands for funds have been made to develop urban infrastructure, industrial development parks, make up losses of power distribution companies, hold the Global Investors Summit-2023, G20 meetings and the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The supplementary budget was presented on the first day of the winter session of the U.P. assembly.

Before the start of the Winter Session, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators on Monday staged a sit-in near the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue in the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises.

They alleged misuse of official machinery during bypolls, price rise and poor law and order in the state.

As for the allocations in the supplementary budget, they indicate emphasis on development of urban infrastructure and provide funds for various schemes of youths, keeping in view the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies.

Minister finance and urban development Suresh Khanna presented the supplementary budget in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the House mourned former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died of prolonged illness on October 10.

“Major allocations include about ₹14,922.44 crore earmarked under new heads. The state government’s supplementary budget includes a sum of ₹2886.03 crore to be received as the Centre’s share in the centrally sponsored schemes,” said Khanna.

The state government has demanded ₹4000 crore for integrated and consolidated development of new cities. A demand for ₹899 crore has been made for the Smart City Mission.

A sum of ₹8000 crore will be given to various industrial development authorities for loan to private investors for the development of industrial parks and industrial hubs.

A demand of ₹296.56 crore has been made for organising the Global Investors Summit-2023 to make the state a trillion dollar economy. A sum of ₹14.35 crore has been earmarked for payment to the consultant appointed to work out a road map for achieving the trillion dollar economy goal in five

An amount of about ₹ 5000 crore, including ₹3007.72 crore, for funding of losses incurred by the UPPCL’s power distribution companies, ₹1000 crore to provide subsidy approved by State Electricity Regulatory Authority and ₹1250 crore to UPPCL to provide 50% rebate on tariff effective from January 1, 2022 for private tube well consumers.

An additional sum of ₹521.55 crore has been earmarked for holding Mahakumbh Mela-2025 at Prayagraj. A sum of ₹20 crore has been demanded for holding G20 meetings in coming months in the state. A sum of ₹300 crore for distribution of tablets and smartphones under Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme while ₹175 crore has been earmarked for up-gradation of 150 Government ITIs. Allocations of over ₹2800 crore have been made for construction of roads under various heads, including the state road fund. A sum of ₹1004.40 crore has been earmarked for running schemes under the National Rural Health Mission, ₹246.50 crore for new medical colleges, ₹370 crore for upgrading and strengthening of hospitals and ₹616.65 crore for Pradhanmantri Atmnirbhar Swastha Bharat Yojana.

Allocations have been made to give incentives under the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2022. These include allocation of ₹1 crore for development of Ayodhya as a solar city and ₹9.08 crore for setting up transmission lines in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal region under the Solar Energy Policy 2017.

Other demands made in the energy sector include ₹100 crore for setting up Jawahar Thermal Power Project, ₹300 crore for setting up of 2000 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power project, ₹100 crore for setting up Panki Thermal Power Project, ₹150.71 crore for payment of interest on the bonds released by the UPPCL.

A sum of ₹190.27 crore has been earmarked for waiver of crop loan of small and marginal farmers.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Our legislators sat on a dharna to point out misuse of the official machinery by the BJP in bypolls. They were preventing people from casting votes.”

“In the BJP regime, price rise is at its peak, youth are not getting employment and law and order has broken down in the state. The BJP has failed on all fronts. We are here to point out the government’s failures,” he said

OTHER MAJOR ALLOCATIONS

₹327.02 crore for giving rebate to eligible units under the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy.

₹200 crore to set up revolving fund for running under PM Gatishakti Yojana.

₹15 core for construction of village stadiums and open gyms. Additional sum of ₹15 crore for maintenance of sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools and hostels.

₹20 crore for holding Khelo India University games.

₹650 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings, buying vehicles and equipment and under other heads.

₹31 crore to provide interest subsidy to HCL IT CITY Private Limited Lucknow under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh IT and Startup Policy-2016.

₹15.32 crore has been demanded for expansion of Uttar Pradesh State Data Centre.

₹687.66 crore for implementing recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

₹400 crore for construction of court complexes as pilot project in 10 districts.

₹200 crore for construction of 1000 new buses by the UPSRTC.

₹20 crore for eco tourism.

₹1 crore for development of Kukrail Night safari Park in the Kukrail area of Lucknow.

₹5.72 crore for setting up new district education training institute in Ghaziabad and Amethi. ₹172.78 crore for setting up of Atal Housing Schools.

₹150 crore for chief minister’s discretionary fund.

Additional sums have been demanded for marriage of daughters of poor and backward classes ( ₹75 crore) and payment of pension to disabled ( ₹333.93 crore).

₹ 804 crore for information and publicity

