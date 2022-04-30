Uttar Pradesh government reactivates ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has reactivated the ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya, which is considered to be chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream project.
During Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2017, Yogi had announced that his government would install the tallest statue (251 metres) of Ram in Ayodhya. However, the project could not take off as land could not be acquired for it.
Now, according to senior government officials, the Awas Vikas Parishad is acquiring 1,433 acres of land under a greenfield township project in Manjha Barhata, Manjha Tihura and Manjha Shahnawazpur in Ayodhya. It has also invited objections from locals in the next 30 days.
Out of the 1,433 acres, 241 acres will be used for the Ram statue, under a revised plan in Manjha Barhata, instead of at the earlier proposed 86 acres.
The state government had already allotted an initial amount of ₹100 crore for the project during its first tenure.
Now, during its second tenure, the government has entrusted Awas Vikas Parishad to acquire land and develop it. Thereafter, it will be handed over to the state tourism department.
“The process to acquire land for the Ram statue project has begun. It is on the priority list of the government,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.
Construction of Ram temple is also going on in Ayodhya.
It may be pointed out that the state government and the centre have approved several projects for Ayodhya.
-
Panchkula police on sticky wicket for registering case against Khemka without prior approval
Entangled in a fight between two Haryana IAS officers, the Panchkula police seem to have overlooked the legal requirement and court judgements mandating prior approval of the state government before registration of a first information report (FIR) under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against additional chief secretary rank officer Ashok Khemka and some retired officials.
-
Bride shot dead in Mathura village, jilted lover arrested
Agra A bride was shot dead by a jilted lover during the marriage ceremony in a village in Mathura district on Thursday night. The 21-year-old woman died on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday. The incident took place in Mubarakpur when arrangements were being made for the marriage of Kajal (21). The bride died on the spot. Panic gripped the gathering and the accused managed to flee.
-
Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.” He suggested a 'movement', under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to getits jailed leader Azam Khanm released. Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.
-
Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes.
-
Uttar Pradesh power crisis set to ease from tomorrow
The severe power crisis in Uttar Pradesh may start easing from May 1 with the UP Power Corporation Ltd having made arrangements for purchase of additional electricity from different sources to bridge the demand-supply gap, energy department officials said. They also said the power deficit in UP was still only less than 8% compared 20% in Jharkhand, 16.9% in Rajasthan, 16.9% in Haryana, 16.7% in Punjab and 9.3% in Bihar.
