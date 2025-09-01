Uttar Pradesh govt challenges HC order quashing GOs on reservation for admission in four medical colleges

The Uttar Pradesh government has filed a special appeal before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court challenging the single-judge bench order, which had quashed six Uttar Pradesh government orders (GOs) issued from 2010 to 2015 providing reservation for admission to four state-run medical colleges in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun and Saharanpur districts. The government orders had resulted in 79% reservation for admission. A single-judge bench passed the judgment in response to a petition filed by a NEET 2025 aspirant . (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Manjive Shukla on Monday directed to list/put up this case (special appeal) on Tuesday (September 2) to enable senior counsel JN Mathur to satisfy this court as to how the judgment passed by the single judge is bad, considering the constitutional provisions on reservation in admissions, the law propounded by the Supreme Court in this regard which has been relied upon by the single judge. Interim relief would be considered tomorrow (Tuesday), the division bench said.

The single judge, in an order dated August 25, had also directed the state medical education department to fill the seats in the four medical colleges afresh, strictly based on the reservation as prescribed under the Reservation Act of 2006, along with the reservation for the central and the state government seats.

The single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the judgment in response to a petition filed by a NEET 2025 aspirant Sabra Ahamad challenging the GOs providing reservation.

The petition raised the issue of the permissible extent of reservation for entrance in the four government medical colleges.

The petitioner’s counsel said the GOs fixing reservation are clearly contrary to the mandate of Section 4 of the Reservation Act, 2006 or any other law otherwise. Hence, they are liable to be quashed. On the other hand, the state counsel opposed the plea.

The single judge had said that “...the GOs are founded on misreading and misinterpretation of the policy guidelines issued by the Central Government. The reservation has clearly violated the reasonably well settled rule of not exceeding 50% that too, without any authority of law and as such, the same cannot be justified.” With this observation, the court quashed the six GOs.