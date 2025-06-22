Uttar Pradesh govt stands firm on school merger despite opposition

As opposition mounts over the merger of government schools with fewer than 50 students, the Uttar Pradesh government remains firm on its decision. According to an official, the decision was taken in the best interest of students. For representation only (File Photo)

“There are 1.40 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in the state, out of which 29,000 have 50 or fewer students,” an official said on condition of anonymity. “Around 89,000 teachers are posted in these schools. The broader plan is to shift students from low-enrolment schools to nearby institutions with larger campuses and better facilities,” the official added.

He said, “Students deserve access to better facilities, including libraries, proper classrooms, and other amenities. The schools they will be shifted to are located just 200 to 500 metres from their original ones, so it will not cause any inconvenience to either students or teachers. One key advantage of larger schools is that even if a teacher is absent, there are others available to ensure classes continue without disruption.”

Additional chief secretary for basic education, Deepak Kumar, issued a letter to all district magistrates on June 16 regarding the school merger plan. The decision, he stated, aligns with the Union government’s proposal to consolidate existing infrastructure and ensure optimal use of the limited facilities available in these schools.

In Lucknow alone, over 300 out of 1,618 government primary and upper primary schools are set to be merged, an official said.

These smaller schools will now be repurposed to conduct classes for pre-primary students, the official added. Instructions have been issued to all districts to prepare reports identifying schools with fewer than 50 enrolled students and to facilitate their merger with nearby schools.

At the same time, the central government has directed that schools be made fully functional and efficiently utilised. It has emphasised the need to explore the possibility of merging low-enrolment schools with nearby institutions to ensure better use of resources and improved educational outcomes.

To make the schools fully functional and viable, the Government of India has expected that the possibility of consolidation of schools with low enrollment with other nearby schools should be ascertained. A theoretical exercise to assess this possibility should be carried out on a priority basis, using data related to standalone primary schools with fewer than 50 students.

For this, officials will assess which schools can be merged with nearby institutions by considering factors such as the distance students would need to travel, availability of infrastructure, and teacher presence, an official said. While preparing the scenario, a one-page note should be created for each school, and a comprehensive district-wise booklet should be compiled covering all such schools, the official added.