Uttar Pradesh govt utilised 81% of 2025-26 budget, says Suresh Khanna

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed to have used 81% of the budgetary funds earmarked in the 2025-26 annual budget. The government also said its total revenue collections increased by about ₹10,228.10 crore, going up from ₹212,832.08 crore in 2024-25 to ₹2,23,060 crore in 2025-26. Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government used about ₹6.51 lakh crore of the original annual budget, which was about ₹8.08 lakh crore in 2025-2026. (FILE PHOTO)

“We have used nearly 81% of the state’s original budget for 2025-2026,” minister for finance Suresh Khanna said when asked about the state government’s use of funds in 2025-26.Khanna said the state government used about ₹6.51 lakh crore of the original annual budget, which was about ₹8.08 lakh crore in 2025-2026. He said details of funds spent out of the supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore were still awaited. Those aware of the development said the final figures for the use of total budgetary funds may be around 78.20%.

He said the state government has asked all the departments to work out their action plans for 2026-27 at the earliest to expedite development in the state.

Khanna said the state government’s total revenue realisation of ₹2,23,060.18 crore in 2025-26 was 75.1% of the target set for the same period. He said these collections included tax revenue of ₹2,18,639.14 crore, about 75.2% of the target for the same period. The state government’s total revenue realisation against the annual target was 79.1% in 2024-25.

A scrutiny of the state government’s earnings in 2025-26 shows that GST remained the highest earner with collections of ₹82,547.40 crore, even after Next Gen GST reforms. However, the increase in GST collections was only marginal, as the state government had collected GST of ₹82,535.14 crore in 2024-2025. Excise, which earned ₹57,722 crore, was the second highest tax revenue earner for the state government.

The state government’s revenue collections in March 2026 were about ₹1020.53 higher than the collections made in the same month in 2025. Khanna said the state government collected ₹26,193.56 crore in March 2026 against ₹25,173.03 collected in March 2025. He said barring VAT and excise, tax collections in March 2026 were up under every other head.

He said the state government collected excise revenue of ₹9269.44 crore in March 2026, compared to ₹9,744.50 crore collected under the same head in March 2025, showing a decline of ₹475.06 crore.

He said similarly the state government collected VAT of

₹4438.82 crore in March 2026 against earnings of

₹4472.70 crore in the same month in 2025, showing a decline of ₹33.88 crore.