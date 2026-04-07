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    Uttar Pradesh govt utilised 81% of 2025-26 budget, says Suresh Khanna

    2.23 lakh crore collected by Uttar Pradesh government in 2025-26; GST remains top tax revenue earner, followed by excise and VAT

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 7:38 AM IST
    By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
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    The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed to have used 81% of the budgetary funds earmarked in the 2025-26 annual budget. The government also said its total revenue collections increased by about 10,228.10 crore, going up from 212,832.08 crore in 2024-25 to 2,23,060 crore in 2025-26.

    Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government used about ₹6.51 lakh crore of the original annual budget, which was about ₹8.08 lakh crore in 2025-2026. (FILE PHOTO)
    Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government used about ₹6.51 lakh crore of the original annual budget, which was about ₹8.08 lakh crore in 2025-2026. (FILE PHOTO)

    “We have used nearly 81% of the state’s original budget for 2025-2026,” minister for finance Suresh Khanna said when asked about the state government’s use of funds in 2025-26.Khanna said the state government used about 6.51 lakh crore of the original annual budget, which was about 8.08 lakh crore in 2025-2026. He said details of funds spent out of the supplementary budget of 24,496.98 crore were still awaited. Those aware of the development said the final figures for the use of total budgetary funds may be around 78.20%.

    He said the state government has asked all the departments to work out their action plans for 2026-27 at the earliest to expedite development in the state.

    Khanna said the state government’s total revenue realisation of 2,23,060.18 crore in 2025-26 was 75.1% of the target set for the same period. He said these collections included tax revenue of 2,18,639.14 crore, about 75.2% of the target for the same period. The state government’s total revenue realisation against the annual target was 79.1% in 2024-25.

    A scrutiny of the state government’s earnings in 2025-26 shows that GST remained the highest earner with collections of 82,547.40 crore, even after Next Gen GST reforms. However, the increase in GST collections was only marginal, as the state government had collected GST of 82,535.14 crore in 2024-2025. Excise, which earned 57,722 crore, was the second highest tax revenue earner for the state government.

    The state government’s revenue collections in March 2026 were about 1020.53 higher than the collections made in the same month in 2025. Khanna said the state government collected 26,193.56 crore in March 2026 against 25,173.03 collected in March 2025. He said barring VAT and excise, tax collections in March 2026 were up under every other head.

    He said the state government collected excise revenue of 9269.44 crore in March 2026, compared to 9,744.50 crore collected under the same head in March 2025, showing a decline of 475.06 crore.

    He said similarly the state government collected VAT of

    4438.82 crore in March 2026 against earnings of

    4472.70 crore in the same month in 2025, showing a decline of 33.88 crore.

    • Umesh Raghuvanshi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Umesh Raghuvanshi

      Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.Read More

    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Uttar Pradesh Govt Utilised 81% Of 2025-26 Budget, Says Suresh Khanna
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