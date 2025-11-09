Uttar Pradesh leaders’ Mission 2027 plays out on Bihar poll stage

Ahead of 2027 assembly elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh’s political battle is being fought on the poll turf of Bihar where leaders from UP are targeting each other and raising issues concerning their state. Uttar Pradesh leaders are speaking about the performance of the BJP or the Samajwadi Party-led governments in the state. (FILE PHOTO)

While campaigning in Bihar, the UP leaders are also speaking about the performance of the BJP or the Samajwadi Party-led governments in Uttar Pradesh.

As the Bihar election is being considered a key test case for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) about the people’s mood in the Hindi belt, the ruling BJP-led alliance, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party – all parties with high stakes in Uttar Pradesh – have put in their energy and efforts in an obvious bid to tilt the poll balance in favour of their respective parties.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading the NDA’s campaign, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati have campaigned in Bihar.

Yogi is showcasing his government’s achievements and action against the mafia and criminals, including the use of bulldozers to demolish the property acquired by them in Uttar Pradesh amid slogans of ‘bulldozer baba’ during the Bihar rallies. He has frequently referred to the SP’s rule in Uttar Pradesh or the previous RJD regime in Bihar as the ‘jungle raj’. He also speaks about the firing on the Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya by the SP government and refers to the proximity between the Congress and the SP to make his point that the Opposition was anti-Hindu. He has also made references to his government’s other achievements, construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and made an announcement about construction of a temple at the birthplace of Maa Sita.

Akhilesh Yadav has often referred to Modi and Adityanath at his election meetings (without naming them), by saying “those coming to Bihar from New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh” respectively.

On Saturday, Yadav said the one who is coming from Delhi has not been able to get any major industry in Uttar Pradesh. He further referred to the Lucknow-Agra-Expressway to make his point that no other government has been able to make such a fine expressway that has the facility of landing of fighter planes.

He also spoke about the distribution of laptops by the Samajwadi Party government and gave indications that laptop distribution may be done in Bihar as well if the INDIA bloc partner, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance was voted to power in Bihar.

Yadav further said the election to Uttar Pradesh assembly would be held (in 2027) and the people should vote for the RJD in Bihar. “Dono jagah yuva mukhya mantri honge to kaam zyada hoga ki nahin. Hum bhi madad karenge {More work will be done if both the states (UP and Bihar) have young chief ministers. We will also help,” said Yadav.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati mentioned how her party was able to form the government in Uttar Pradesh four times. She said her party would not extend outside support to the new government in Bihar and would instead join the same (if BSP gets numbers). Mayawati’s statement is being considered an attempt to boost the morale of the party workers not only in Bihar, but also in Uttar Pradesh.