Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow touch new single-day high in Covid vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow touched a new single-day high in administering Covid vaccine doses on Monday.

While 35.89 lakh (35,89,552) Covid vaccine doses were administered across Uttar Pradesh on the day, Lucknow gave over 1.77 lakh (1,77,578) doses to beneficiaries the same day. Both figures were the highest in a single day for the state and the state capital respectively since the inoculation campaign against the Covid disease began on January 16.

Lucknow administered over one lakh doses by 3pm and crossed its previous high of over 1.05 lakh (1,05,981) doses given on September 6 at around 3.30pm, said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

For Uttar Pradesh, the previous single-day highest vaccination of over 34.90 lakh (34,90,056) doses was recorded on September 6.

Earlier in the day, the total vaccine doses administered in Lucknow had reached 37.25 lakh (37,25,630). For Uttar Pradesh, the number had stood at over 10.36 crore (10,36,66,737). The figures went up further late in the evening.

In Lucknow, the maximum 27,349 doses were administered between 3 and 4pm and in Uttar Pradesh the maximum 5,36,749 doses were given in the same period, according to data from the health department.

“By 5pm, we had crossed the 1.5 lakh figure,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, the chief medical officer of Lucknow.

The minimum number of doses with one vaccination centre was 500 while the maximum was 2000 doses.

On-the-spot registration was provided at the work place Covid vaccination centres, apart from online slot booking. In all, 2,17,700 doses of Covishield and 31,100 doses of Covaxin were arranged in Lucknow, according to the health department.

“With over 10.91 lakh second doses administered, 31% of Lucknowites are fully vaccinated with both the doses. Lucknow is leading among all districts in the state with 37.25 lakh doses administered till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Ghaziabad followed Lucknow with over 1.07 lakh doses administered during the day.

As many 16,416 vaccination centres, including 88 private hospitals, conducted the vaccination across UP. There were 435 vaccination centres in Lucknow alone, including 25 at private hospitals.